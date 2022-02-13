TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.