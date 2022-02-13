Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.54 million to $104.24 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $360.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

