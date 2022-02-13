Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.54) to GBX 390 ($5.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 422.50 ($5.71).

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 159.30 ($2.15) on Wednesday. Trustpilot Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 481.80 ($6.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.18. The company has a market capitalization of £659.12 million and a PE ratio of -37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

