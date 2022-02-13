Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $137.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TRUP stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. 288,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,522 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,496. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

