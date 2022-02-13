Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $250,298.18 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.06 or 1.00049121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020800 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00376978 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

