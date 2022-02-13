trivago to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of trivago in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.61 on Friday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
