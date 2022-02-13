trivago to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of trivago in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.61 on Friday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

