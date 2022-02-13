trivago to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of trivago in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.61 on Friday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.