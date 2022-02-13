Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.