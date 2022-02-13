Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $236,000 Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth $39,138,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interface by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Interface by 22.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.