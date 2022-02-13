Trexquant Investment LP Invests $241,000 in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. Research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

