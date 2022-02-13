Trexquant Investment LP Invests $230,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBP stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

