Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.
IGMS opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.91.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.