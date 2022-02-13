Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IGMS opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.91.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

