Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,968,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TACA remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,915. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

