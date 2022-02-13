Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,438.50 ($19.45) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.54.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.