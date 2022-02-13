Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,531 shares of company stock valued at $939,629 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

