TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TRSWF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS TRSWF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

