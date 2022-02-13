Tranchess Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $63.79 million and approximately $29.92 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,272.48 or 0.99932308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00062995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020643 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00376544 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,576,473 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.