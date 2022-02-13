Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 119.06. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$19.37.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.
