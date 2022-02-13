TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Takes $4.33 Million Position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Volta Inc – Class A comprises about 0.2% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 1.16% of Volta Inc – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE VLTA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,121. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

