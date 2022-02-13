TMX Group Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.97 Per Share (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMX Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$146.75.

TSE X opened at C$133.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$132.39. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.