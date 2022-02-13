Titan Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $423,237.28 and $30.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009908 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

