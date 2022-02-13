Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 2,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 62,182 shares of company stock valued at $669,470 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

