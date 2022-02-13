Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 87.2% in January

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THCP. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

