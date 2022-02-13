Throne Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Throne has a total market cap of $51.20 million and $2.89 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.77 or 0.06860917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.04 or 0.99982583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006382 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,413,425 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

