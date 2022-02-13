Thorstarter Hits Market Cap of $7.10 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $114,884.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.59 or 0.06821551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.73 or 0.99847816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048992 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

