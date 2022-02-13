THORChain Price Hits $4.08 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $33.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00009611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.90 or 0.06895937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.58 or 1.00121646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049174 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

