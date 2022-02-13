Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.11.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

