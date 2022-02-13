THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 186.1% in January

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THKLY stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 616.95 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Get THK alerts:

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts predict that THK will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.