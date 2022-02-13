Third Point LLC Takes $21.21 Million Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,795,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $105,110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $2,936,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $7,590,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,483 shares of company stock valued at $251,246.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

