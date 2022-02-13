Third Point LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,160,000. Alight makes up about 1.1% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 0.13% of Alight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,331,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $10.61 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Alight Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.