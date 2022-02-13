Third Point LLC Purchases 16,819 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 1.44% of CoStar Group worth $489,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $65.99 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

