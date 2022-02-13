TheStreet Lowers PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth $15,157,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $6,537,000. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 452,019 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth $5,100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 177,385 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

