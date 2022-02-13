TheStreet Lowers PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.
NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.72.
About PFSweb
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
