The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.8% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Progressive worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 9.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 88.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

