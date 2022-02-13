The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 49,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.