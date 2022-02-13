The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,280 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Arconic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.