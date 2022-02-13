The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

Allakos stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $349.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

