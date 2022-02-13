The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 478,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,341 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 21.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 50,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,356,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,091,000 after purchasing an additional 181,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE OUT opened at $25.17 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

