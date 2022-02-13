The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.73 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 25.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 540,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,741 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.