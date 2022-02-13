The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

