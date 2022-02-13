The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VG shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

