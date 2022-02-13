The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,149 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,140,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

