The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $32.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.57 billion. Kroger posted sales of $30.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $137.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.33 billion to $139.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 792,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 157,080 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Kroger by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

