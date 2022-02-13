The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 53” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

