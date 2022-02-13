The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,866 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.76) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,540 ($34.35) to GBX 2,605 ($35.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,273 ($30.74) on Thursday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,309.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,242.97. The firm has a market cap of £43.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

