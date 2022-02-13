The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.