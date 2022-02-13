Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $431,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,065,404 shares of company stock worth $2,069,626,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $860.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $994.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $909.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

