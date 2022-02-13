Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.98. 151,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

