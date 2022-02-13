Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.98. 151,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.
Tesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.