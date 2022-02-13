Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.11 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $21.11 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $52.99 or 0.00125369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 815,471,523 coins and its circulating supply is 398,448,141 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

