Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Terex also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.55-4.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE TEX traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $42.54. 1,516,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $248,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

