TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$34.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of TU stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 494,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 15,209.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 159,698 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 239,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of TELUS by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 175,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

