TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.

TIXT stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 105.04. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

